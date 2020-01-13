Rainbow Six Siege: the Pro League starts with a market hit

Share it:

The new season of Rainbow Six Siege Pro League is now well underway; the market blows don't stop, however. The Vodafone Giants have announced that they have acquired the active roster in the Asia Pacific area, known as Aerowolf.

We talked about it on the occasion of Pro League season X like big surprise of the Asian region. The news, however, comes a few days after the Spanish organization has revealed that the previous Rainbow Six Siege team has been purchased by the Rogues of Steve Aoki and the Imagine Dragons.

"The arrival of these five players responds to our goal of continuing to be part of the Rainbow Six Siege community"said Giants sports director David" Lozark "Alonso."The group's skills and dedication are impressive. Thanks to the fact that they are joining the Vodafone Giants, the team can now focus on achieving even more ambitious goals."

The new roster is made up of Captain Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra, together with players Adrian "Ysaera" Wui, Jordan "Jrdn" Cheng, Mohamed Matin "SpeakEasy" Mohamed Yunos and Jose "Histoire" Iman.

The Singapore roster had previously competed for the Indonesian organization Aerowolf. It was considered the best team in Southeast Asia and ended in the semifinals of the Japanese Rainbow Six Pro League. THE Giants Gaming they did not reveal the new technical staff members; former coach Laurent "Crapelle" Patriarche and manager Robin "Robz" Planus have joined the Rogue.