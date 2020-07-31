Rainbow Six Siege: the Gold Edition for free with the purchase of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX

Share it:

The leaders of Ubisoft and NVIDIA have announced a new promotion for all buyers of the GeForce RTX graphics card. Players who purchase an NVIDIA GeForce RTX will receive Rainbow Six Siege bundled.

The promotion is valid on the entire line of graphics cards, from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 to RTX 2080 Ti. Players will receive a free copy of Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition for PC, the famous shooter by Tom Clancy and Ubisoft. The Frame Win Games GeForce RTX bundle also offers early access to six new Operators, Battlepass privileges for 5 years, VIP gifts including 5% in the boost renewal, the Alpha package and 10% discounts in the shop and exclusive equipment for the game.

Here is the official note of NVIDIA:

"Take on new challenges together with your team, with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™. The system is based on the award-winning GPU and maximizes performance to give you an advantage over the opposing team.

For a limited time, get Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Gold on PC, with early access to six new Operators and BattlePass privileges for 5 years, with the purchase of a graphics card, a gaming desktop or a GeForce RTX series gaming laptop 20 eligible".

