Rainbow Six Siege: Sam Fisher will be the operator of Operation Shadow Legacy

Over the course of the evening he came from Ubisoft the official announcement of the next free expansion of the year 5 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, that is Operation Shadow Legacy.

The French company has in fact released a video showing the arrival of Sam "Zero" Fisher in the tactical first-person shooter, since it will be the main agent of the Splinter Cell series who will be the next playable character. As emerges from the description of Zero on the official website, the Sam Fisher we are going to use is older than the one seen in Splinter Cell and seems to have spent a long period of time in Virginia working as an instructor. Unfortunately we do not know what gadgets and weapons will be that can be used as Sam, but from the little information available on the site it would seem that the new operator can be used both as an attacker and as a defender.

At this point we just have to leave you to the announcement trailer waiting for the live stream on the R6 Siege Twitch channel that will be broadcast Sunday 16 August at 19:00 Italian time, during which all the details of Operation Shadow Legacy will be officially revealed.

Have you already tried the new M.U.T.E. by Rainbow Six Siege?