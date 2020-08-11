Rainbow Six Siege: Sam Fisher coming with Season 3? Here is a new teaser

Share it:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has reached its fifth year of life and is preparing to inaugurate Season 3. According to the latest rumors, the new contents will take the title of Operation Shadow Legacy and introduce a character very dear to Splinter Cell fans.

The new leaks on the Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege they come from the Twitter user R6leaks1 and anticipate a small part of the new content. According to rumors, next season he will take the title of Operation Shadow Legacy and will introduce an unreleased agent known as Zero, immediately recognizable character as Sam Fisher. As proof, the leaker has provided a short teaser (customized with the Dedsec logos which, however, have no connection with the movie) showing the typical night vision device with three lenses. The video also features a joke that reads "you should know more before you take me out"to then conclude"consider it as a teaching moment".

Although the video seems of good quality to the point of being credible, we invite you as always to take this information with a grain of salt. In fact, Ubisoft has not yet formally confirmed the arrival of Season 3. Waiting to learn more, we remind you that RS6 Gold Edition is free with the purchase of an NVIDIA RTX GPU.