Rainbow Six Siege, rumor: Could Pengu retire due to game state?

Pengu, now legendary R6 pro player, said in a recent stream that he would be seriously thinking of retiring from the professional scene of the Ubisoft tactical shooter.

During his latest stream, several chat users asked him if he intended to leave the scene. Pengu replied that he seriously thought about retiring after Fabian officially left G2 Esports.

Niclas "Pengu"Mouritzen mentioned that thecurrent state of Rainbow Six Siege it is the main reason for his recent bad feelings. Right now, according to the player, there are too many bugs and problems facing the game. Bugs that are also driving many fans away.

Pengu seems to have told his G2 teammates that if these problems are not resolved with the new season, he could definitely leave the scene.

Indeed, according to Pengu (position, apparently, shared by Fabian) the G2s were expected to retire after the 2019 Invitational, to emphasize the bad state of R6 at the time. But the promises made by the developers have led them to continue, until today.

Pengu, however, can be considered satisfied: he is one of the most successful players in the history of R6 Siege. He won almost everything: four Pro League, two Invitational it's a Six Major.

Currently, with 744,000 followers on Twitch e 550,000 subscribers on YouTube, Pengu could opt to become one full-time streamer. A few weeks ago, Pengu also stated that he could even move to the American region for their best export facility, which includes BO3 and LAN games (when the COVID-19 situation permits).

We will see, meanwhile Pengu together with the renewed G2, is engaged in the European League.