Rainbow Six Siege: Play the game for free this weekend

Although it is possible that in a short time Rainbow Six Siege definitely go to free to play, the truth is that the game of Ubisoft is still paid right now. And the gala company remains committed to its efforts to make the experience known to as many players as possible.

In this case, you have just announced a new free trial period. It will be this next weekend on all the platforms where the game is available (PS4, Xbox One and PC).

Thus, it has been confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege can be played for free from March 5 to 8 (dates depending on the platform according to Ubisoft). In any case, those interested can join the more than 55 million players that the Rainbow Six community has on all platforms, and enjoy immediate access to all maps and modes, as well as 20 agents.

On the other hand, it has also been confirmed that all players participating in this free trial will be able to maintain their progress and the content they have acquired in the game, and continue playing uninterruptedly, once they buy the final product.

In addition, between March 5 and 18, all players will have a discount of up to 70% in the base game (PC only) and in the Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate editions, depending on the platform and units available .

Whether you are regular Rainbow Six Siege players or if you are going to try the game with this promotion, keep in mind that Operation Void Edge, currently implemented on the test server, introduces Iana and Oryx, a new attacker of the The Netherlands and a new defender of Jordan, respectively. In addition, the Oregon map has recently been completely redesasaplanded, showing a new look and improvements in the pace and way of moving around it.