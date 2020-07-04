Rainbow Six Siege PG Nats: unpublished final for the Summer Season

Share it:

After the conclusion of the third regular season of the PG Nationals, our fans were able to enjoy two splendid semifinals: Mkers against IGP is GosKilla against Samsung Morning Stars.

On Sunday afternoon the last act of a season will be staged which, after a regular championship with a rather traditional trend, has really reserved some great surprises.

This time, the absence of the seeded ones will make the news: Mkers (winners of all previous editions) e GosKillaboth defeated – not without difficulty – by IGP and Samsung Morning Stars. The latter, therefore, after losing the winter finals against the Mkers, reappear on the stage that matters.

IGP and Samsung Morning Stars will have to compete not only to earn the title of national champions, but also for to be able to try your luck in Europe thanks to a ticket for the Challenger.

As usual, the competition will be broadcast on Rainbow Six's Twitch channel on Sunday from 15:00.

As usual, we send a big one GLHF to all players, in the hope of being able to see a live final soon as it should be.