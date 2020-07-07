Rainbow Six Siege PG Nats: memorable final, the Morning Stars graduate champions

Share it:

In a heated clash, with no holds barred, the team led by Keenan got the better of IGP Shelob from Brodello and then takes home the Italian title and access to the highly coveted Challenger League.

A clear triumph for the Samsung Morning Stars, who played amazingly, flawlessly, overtaking their opponents with a very clean 3 to 0, without appeal. It was a real show, in all respects and on several levels, the one organized on Sunday afternoon by Ubisoft and PG Esport and aired on Rainbow Six's Twitch channel.

So much to have registered 20 thousand unique spectators and more than 40 thousand live views. All embellished by the Rap Battle offered by the rappers of the Mic Tyson and by the amusing showmatch conducted by the favorite influencers from one of the numerous and active communities of Italy.

The umpteenth success of Rainbow Six Siege PG Nationals represents a clear step forward for all Italian exports, an increasingly important movement at European and international level. All that remains is to do i congratulations to the IGP Shelob that, despite the defeat, still stand as the true revelation of the tournament, and start cheering "all standing on the sofa"For the Samsung Morning Stars, who will represent Italy at the end of the year on the prestigious European stage of the Challenger League.

The show, of course, does not end here. Stay tuned!