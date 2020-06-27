Rainbow Six Siege PG Nationals Summer Season: the playoffs are coming!

Share it:

L'European League, Rainbow Six Siege's new competitive course in the Old Continent, started just this week, attracting the attention of all fans of the Ubisoft tactical shooter.

We cannot forget, however, that alongside the continental competition there are also lively national championships.

In our Bel Paese the third regular season of the PG Nationals has practically just ended, all in all without big surprises: Mkers uber alles, GosKilla concrete, surprising IGP and tenacious Samsung Morning Stars.

Tomorrow the playoffs that will decree the two finalists for the title of national champions (as well as being able to try their luck in Europe thanks to a ticket for the Challenger).

As usual, the competition will be broadcast on Rainbow Six's Twitch channel.

The four in the race will face each other according to the canonical combination: first against fourth and second against third. This means that the Mkers, rulers of the national scene for some time now, will have to face it against the PGIs. The GosKilla, however, will have to grit their teeth against the Samsung Morning Stars.

Appointment tomorrow, therefore, e a big GLHF to all players.