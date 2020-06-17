Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Steel Wave is available, trailer and details

Share it:

Ubisoft is pleased to announce that, after a period spent on the test servers, Operation Steel Wave is now available in Rainbow Six Siege for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Uplay + included.

Operation Steel Wave, which represents the second season of Year 5, introduces the attacker Ace and the defender Melusi, arriving respectively from Norway and South Africa, as well as a completely renewed version of the house map and a number of changes to the gameplay.

The holders of the Year 5 Pass will be able to use the new operators immediately, while all the other players will be able to unlock them starting from June 23rd using their Fama points or R6 credits. The other seasonal unpublished content, including the renewed version of the Home map, will be available for free to all players. Operation Steel Wave will also have its own Battle Pass, which will be launched on June 29.

The two new operators are:

The Norwegian Ace , which is equipped with the S.E.L.M.A. device, launchable and able to attach to any vertical surface by slowly destroying up to three panels, one after the other. The S.E.L.M.A. it can also be thrown at almost any defensive gadget, thus destroying it with one's own arms or through explosive gel.

South African Melusi, a defensive worker who exploits some deployable electronic devices, called Banshee. They cause a slowing effect to any attacker ending up in their line of sight. Banshees can also be used as detection devices, as they produce an easily identifiable sound every time an attacker enters their range.

In addition to the two new operators, players will be able to explore a completely revamped version of the Home map, expanded from the previous one. In addition, other changes were made throughout the map to allow for further gameplay evolution. Operation Steel Wave also introduces a new secondary device for defenders, the Proximity Alarm. This small throwable and hookable device is an essential information gathering tool as it acoustically warns defenders of the presence of an attacker in one's line of sight.

Among the main changes to the game we point out the unification of the Match Making and Rating (MMR)., The Amaru buff and the addition of the Echo Elite set