Rainbow Six Siege on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch, we think of Cross-Gen multiplayer

During the Rainbow Six Invitational 2020 Ubisoft has unveiled plans for Year 5 and 6 as well as revealing upcoming news regarding Rainbow Six Siege's esports. Interviewed by Windows Central, Game Director Leroy Athanassoff also unveiled plans regarding PS5 and Xbox Series X support.

At present, the company's objective is to make Rainbow Six Siege available at the launch (or in any case near the debut window) of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, both arriving next fall, in time for Christmas. It is not clear whether the reference is to one new edition actually enhanced to exploit the potential of Xbox Series X and PS5 or if the Game Director has only wanted to confirm the availability of the game on the new platforms thanks to the backwards compatibility.

Leroy Athanassoff also emphasizes the multiplayer Cross-Platform and Cross-Gen, the studio is working on this aspect so as to immediately allow players on the new consoles to join a community of over 55 million users. Ubisoft has never hidden the will to support Rainbow Six Siege for many years to come, the arrival on Next-Gen platforms is therefore an absolutely fundamental step in this sense.