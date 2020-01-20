Rainbow Six Siege: lawsuits against DDoS attacks expected

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to what is learned from Polygon, the Ubisoft leaders have given a mandate to their lawyers to bring a lawsuit against the collective of hackers who, over the past few months, has planned several DDoS attacks against Rainbow Six Siege, destabilizing their servers and causing a they give to his fans.

Based on the reconstruction of the events provided by the Polygon editorial staff, the lawyers of the French gaming giant would have identified in the members who manage the website SNG.ONE those responsible for the repeated DDoS attacks launched on the Rainbow Six Siege multiplayer, causing many inconveniences to users of the competitive shooter and other Ubisoft video games such as The Crew is The Division.

The operators of the web portal in question, moreover, would have pushed themselves to sell gods subscription packages to their portal (with prices that fluctuate $ 30 to $ 300) to turn these DDoS attacks into a real tool that allows hackers and consenting users to gain an ingame advantage.

Parallel to the lawsuit filed by Ubisoft's lawyers against this organization, the developers of Rainbow Six Siege they promise to be committed to solving all the problems and remember that they have already made several interventions they have seen reduce by 93% the frequency of DDoS attacks.