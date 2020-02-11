Rainbow Six Siege: incredible surprises since Invitational 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Invitational 2020, or what can be defined unofficially as the "Six Siege World Cup”It has been a long time ago and the first verdicts have given us a completely new direct elimination bracket.

The Invitational started, as we know, on Friday with the sixteen best formations in the world divided into four groups.

Group A was the most surprising one, with Team Empire, DarkZero Esports, FaZe and Fnatic. Na'Vi, Team SoloMid, SpaceStation and Rogue completed Group B while, Giants Gaming, Ninja in Pajamas, Team Liquid and MiBR were in Group C. Finally Reciprocity, Wildcard, BDS Esport and G2 Esports were grouped together in Group D.

On paper (and according to the predictions of the eve) the formations to keep an eye on were substantially i Na'Vi, the Empire, i G2 and i DarkZero. Two actually managed to surprise us positively; the rest in the negative.

The Na'Vi, the revelation of last season of Pro League and the Russians of Team Empire (dominators for almost all of 2019, winners of the final Milan Pro League and Major of Raleigh), have in fact greeted the tournament with two incredible defeats and one victory. We never expected it, at least from the Russians. Instead, the much disparaged G2 managed to amaze us (despite their group, as we have already said, was not so difficult) ringing two consecutive victories and thus qualifying for the next phase.

There is another team that we never expected to see at the knockout bracket: i BDS Esports. The transalpine formation has qualified thanks to the Open and that until last year was not even in the Pro League (the BDS were born at the end of May 2019), can now do the tripping to the DarkZero Esports, at this point one of the seed heads left in the running for the title.

The quarterfinals will start tomorrow afternoon at 4pm (Italian time) with the match that sees the Brazilians NiP challenge the other surprise of the tournament, the SoloMid team.