Rainbow Six Siege: how to get the Road to Six Invitational free skin

To celebrate the recent announcement of the Rainbow Six Siege Road to Six Invitational, an event that will last for the next month and will provide players with many new contents, Ubisoft will give all users a camouflage for themed weapons with the event. .

Unlike what happened with the free operator given as a gift during the Christmas holidays, in this case the free reward will have to be redeemed manually through the Uplay and, to simplify your work, we will explain how to get this skin. The first step is to log in to the official Ubisoft website with your credentials (those of your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One accounts are also fine). Once logged in, visit the page with all your Ubisoft games and select Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege from the list (if you own the game on multiple platforms you will see several boxes with the game) and then click on the tab "Rewards" in the menu on your left.

If you have followed the previous steps you will find yourself in front of the screen with all the Uplay rewards of the shooter and, among these, there will also be "Road to S.I. reward". Select the small box and a small window will appear with a red button "Get it for free", click on it and the skin will be yours the next time you start the game.