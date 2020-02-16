Rainbow Six Siege: here's where to follow the Six Invitational 2020 final on February 16th

Share it:

The biggest teams on the international scene Rainbow Six Siege they are challenging each other Six Invitational 2020, which has been taking place since February 14 in the Place Bell in Montreal, the birthplace of the game. At stake, there is the title of World Champion!

The group stage and the first stages of the Playoffs were closed, the teams remained in the game TSM is Spacestation Gaming in the Upper Bracket e Ninjas in Pijamas is BDS Esports in Lower Bracket. The final verdict will only be announced at the end of tomorrow, February 16, when the final will be staged.

We are happy to announce that Everyeye's Twitch channel will host the finals of the Six Invitational 2020 starting at 17:30 tomorrow 16 February until 02:00 on February 17, when the award ceremony will take place. The broadcast, of course, will also be broadcast on the official Rainbow Six Italia Twitch channel. To make the event even more interesting, in addition to the challenges from which the strongest team in the world will win, there is also the Panel dedicated to Year 5 of Rainbow Six Siege, which will take place at 22:00. The next year of Ubisoft's tactical shooter will begin with the Voide Edge Season, which will bring Operators Onyx and Yana with them.

In the meantime, if you want to know more, we recommend you read our definitive guide to Six Invitational 2020.