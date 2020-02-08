Rainbow Six Siege has over 55 million registered players

Share it:

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular Ubisoft titles in recent years. The game also recorded positive results during the last quarter and at 31 December 2019 it reached and exceeded 55 million registered players.

In addition, a new record was recorded in December 2019 active users on a monthly and daily basis, with relative growth as regards the sale of DLC, Season pass, subscriptions and in-app purchases. By September 2019 the game had reached the milestone of 50 million players, five million added during the last quarter.

The French house will continue to support the project, in recent months the manager of the eSports division Wei Yu spoke of a ten-year plan for Rainbow Six Siege with the aim of reaching 100 operators, we can therefore expect at least five more years of support and probably a re-release destined to be released also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so as to also exploit the potential of the next generation consoles.

So good news for the company, which comes close to the Rainbow Six Siege Road to Invitational 2020, the largest world event in the R6 community.