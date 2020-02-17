Rainbow Six Siege eSport: Ubisoft presents the 2020 program and beyond

Share it:

On the occasion of the Six Invitational 2020, Ubisoft has unveiled some important changes for its Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege esports program for this year and beyond.

After the next finals of the Rainbow Six Pro League, which will conclude Season XI on May 16 and 17 in the Grand Auditorium Anhembi in beautiful São Paulo, Brazil, the Rainbow Six eSport panorama will evolve towards a regionalized program. While being part of a homogeneous global framework, the 4 existing regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, will decide the specifics of their regional program, whether it is partners, format or how the regional program will go. to feed the global one.

Based on what has been created in the last four years of Rainbow Six eSports with national Pro League tournaments, regionalizing our program will be our next natural step to improve the specificities and successes of each region. Indeed, it will allow one greater focus on local specificities and greater diversity in the various choices of programs that Ubisoft offers. All of this will fuel an exciting global race towards qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six competitive year.

4 regional programs active simultaneously during the year. A competitive year of Rainbow Six eSports, known as "Season", will be divided into 4 quarters. The first 3 quarters will be known as Internships, with each one ending in a Major, where the 4 best teams from each region at the end of each Internship will meet to compete. The fourth quarter will be dedicated to the regional finals and any relegations, leading to the Six Invitational, which will crown the best team in the world at the end of the season.

The teams involved in the regional programs will be classified according to a new, more in-depth scoring system, which will reward the performances sustained.

Performances in regional programs and majors will influence the global rankings and the path of the teams towards the Six Invitational.

Asia Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region will include two divisions. In the North Division, Japanese, Korean and Southeast Asian programs will come together to form a single highly competitive online championship, which will include 12 teams. At the same time, the Southern Division will provide exciting new opportunities for the already consolidated Oceania market, together with emerging regions such as South Asia. Ubisoft will outsource the management of programs and events in the Asia-Pacific area to ESL.

Europe

The European championship will expand to ten teams and build on what has been created in recent years. European national programs will receive greater importance and become part of the global program, thus creating a multi-level eSport landscape, allowing players of all levels and horizons to compete. FaceIt and LiveNation will be Ubisoft's co-production partners for the events and the European Championship.

Latin America

Latin America will grow from eight to ten teams in Brazil and will move to an offline facility in Mexico, while expanding to South America (Argentina, Peru, Chile and Uruguay). Now Latin America will support three divisions (Brazil, Mexico and South America) with the intention of continuing to evolve to become global competitors. The Latin American program will be owned and operated by Ubisoft and its contract suppliers in the region.

North America

North America will do to level up the setting up and operation of tournaments across the board, continuing to support players and the community. Next year will see the introduction of the US Division, a new program with flagship game productions and dates. For the first time, Canada will have a place in global competition with the Canadian Division.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2020 has also unveiled the regions that will host the majors in the next two years:

2020

May 16-17, Pro League Season XI finals: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Major of August: North America

November majors: Europe

2021

February, Six Invitational 2021: Canada

May majors: Europe

Major of August: North America

November majors: Asia-Pacific

Drawing on two years of lessons from Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the pilot program, the revenue sharing test initiative first introduced in 2018, Ubisoft today presented Phase 3, the cornerstone, at Six Invitational 2020 of his vision on the sustainability of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege eSport experience.

Phase 3 points to ensure a mature and virtuous environment for partner organizations engaged in the professional eSport panorama of Rainbow Six, as well as a solidarity environment for our teams, players and talents, with the following actions:

Supporting up to 44 organizations worldwide, including all those participating in each regional championship on a professional level.

Continuing for the next 4 years, allowing organizations to organize themselves over the long term.

Introducing a multi-tier support system with 3 Tier, to adapt to the different situations of organizations both the sharing of revenues and the requirements.

Phase 3 will provide a clear, virtuous and structured approach to support our valuable professional eSport landscape. The program will redefine what it means to be a Pro team in Rainbow Six Siege through the highest industry standards. Phase 3 implements a in-depth qualitative selection process, which involves third parties to ensure an always fair and neutral evaluation phase.

In order to participate, organizations must meet the minimum requirement to have a roster of Rainbow Six Siege professionals who compete regionally and participate in a national program.

To determine how organizations will be divided into 3 tiers, applications for participation submitted by organizations will be evaluated by third parties.

The organizations selected to participate in Phase 3 will be subsequently evaluated every three months and compared with other organizations in their Tier based on a series of criteria, such as the number of spectators, the support provided to their players, the revenues from the sale of objects game and so on. Organizations may be promoted or downgraded from one Tier to another at the end of the year.

Tier and positions will determine the share of revenue for each organization.

Overall, the 30% of net revenues for selected items it will be redistributed to Phase 3 organizations:

Championship objects

For each set of a regional championship sold, the 30% of net revenues it will be divided into 4 parts between Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 organizations, and a Performance Pool.

Pro team items

For each team branded item sold, 30% of the net revenue will be shared with the organization whose item is purchased.

Six Major objects

For every major, a special bundle of operators will be offered. 30% of the net revenues from the sale of these items will contribute to enrich the prize pool of each Six Major event.

Battle Pass Road to S.I.

30% of the net revenue from the sale of the Road to Six Invitational Battle Pass will go into the Six Invitational prize pool. For the revenues generated from the Six Major items and the Road to SI Battle Pass, which contribute to the respective prize pools of those events, if a team wins part of the prize pool in the competition, 70% of that prize pool will go to the players and 30% to the 'organization.