Rainbow Six Siege developers move to a new project

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
Thanks to a constant evolution since its premiere in 2015, the frantic Rainbow Six Siege It has become one of the most powerful competitive video games of the decade. Those responsible for that are a group of names that have now moved to a new Ubisoft project.

Nokk from Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Phantom Sight.

The creators of the concept of this game and responsible for leading the development are now out of the title, but that is not why Rainbow Six Siege has reached the end of its life, much less.

Xavier Marquis and Alexandre Remy have taken a group of employees to another project, but in charge of this game is a new team that will continue to expand the universe of IP and launch new more inclusive content that benefits all The community of players.

The game director is still Leroy Athanassoff and much of the development team is still intact, so title players shouldn't worry about anything at all.

What is exciting is that several of the heavyweights behind this tactical shooter are now immersed in something new that may take a long time to know more.

