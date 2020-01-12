Rainbow Six Siege: Clash is preparing to return after a month of absence

Share it:

Ubisoft is planning the reintroduction of Clash, an operator removed a month ago by Rainbow Six Siege due to a serious exploit. According to reports from the French company, his return will coincide with the publication of the patch Y4S4.2, coming soon but still without a detailed changelog.

Clash, the first to play defense with the help of a shield, has caused quite a lot of problems since it was introduced in August 2018. Its first suspension occurred in May of last year at the launch of Operation Phantom Sight, due to the same exploit that has come back in recent weeks with Operation Shifting Tides. The exploit, in essence, allowed players who used the British operator to shoot with the weapon while keeping the shield deployedthus preventing attackers from hitting her and making her almost unbeatable. An extremely serious problem and capable of itself alter the course of whole games.

We hope that this time the exploit has been definitively resolved, and that it will not happen again in the future. Clash is always being problematic: being the only one to possess a complete ballistic shield, it has often created imbalances in the balance, sometimes even being banned from the ranked. We look forward to finding out the release date of the Y4S4.2 patch.