Rainbow Six Siege: a leak reveals Onyx and Yana, the first operators of Year 5

Over the past few hours, what appears to be the first promotional image of Season 1 of Year 5 of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has sprung up on the net and on which the next operators of the Ubisoft shooter appear.

Apparently the two characters are called Onyx, the defender, and Yana, the attacker. According to the latest rumors, Onyx is able to destroy with its body the walls not protected by metal barriers and its equipment consists of the following weapons: MP5 submachine gun (without the possibility of mounting an Acog sight) and Spas-12 shotgun between primary weapons, Bailiff 410 and USP40 as secondary weapons. No less interesting seems to be Yana's main skill, which according to the leaks would be able to deploy a hologram that she can remotely control thanks to her hi-tech glove. The weapons among which the defender can choose are: Arx 200 assault rifles (can mount the V-Grip) and G36C among the main ones, MK1 with 9mm bullets as a secondary weapon.

We remind you that among the rumors about the news coming with the next season of the competitive shooter we also find the possible rework of Tachanka and the ban on the maps.