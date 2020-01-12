Rainbow Six Quarantine: characters, gameplay and maps at the center of an important leak

Share it:

From the ResetEra community, a user of the popular gaming forum shares images and infographics that, in his opinion, would show in detail the contents of Rainbow Six Quarantine, the multiplayer shooter presented by Ubisoft during E3 2019.

The four photos published by the ResetEra user resume the development scheme that Ubisoft developers would be following to give shape to this ambitious Post-apocalyptic FPS veined with horror elements.

The infographics portrayed by the anonymous source describe Rainbow Six Quarantine as a tactical shooter with medium-sized maps and Operators characterized by their specific set of equipment and abilities. Going into the contents, the images show a total of 21 characters (divided into the three categories Assault, Recon and Support), thearsenal at their disposal, the 4 modes accessible online (Sabotage, Destruction, Escort and Hunting) and 13 locations that will be the backdrop to the challenges to be faced against monsters described as Parasites.

At the bottom of the news you will find the four images leaked online: to be able to get more information from them, we tried to "clean up" them to increase their definition and sharpness (especially as regards the texts) using a graphic software with a Neural AI . Of course, we look forward to receiving an official confirmation or denial from Ubisoft: in the meantime, tell us what you think of these leak infographics that illustrate Quarantine as a sort of horror version and voted for PvE by Rainbow Six Siege.