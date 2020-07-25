Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters, when do they come out? Ubisoft clarifies

Share it:

On the sidelines of the same meeting with the shareholders that offered clarifications on the price of Ubisoft's first nexgen games and on the development of Skull & Bones, Yves Guillemot set the launch window for Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

The CEO of the French gaming giant drew inspiration from the questions asked by the company's investors to declare that it is Gods & Monsters that Rainbow Six Quarantine have not been further postponed.

The Ubisoft CEO also specifies that the two projects will arrive on the market in the first few months of 2021, and more precisely between January and March of next year. Guillemot declares in this regard that it development of the two games is progressing well and the authors are happy with the extra time they took to make them: "They are currently in a general cleanup phase of the code and we will hear more about it over the next few months".

According to the top Ubisoft executive, however, one of the two games in question could shift to the next fiscal year (which starts on April 1, 2021) for questions of commercial opportunity, greater visibility and a "better long-term impact" of titles (presumed through post-launch update publication).

In all likelihood, already during the Ubisoft Forward event in September we will know more about the post-apocalyptic shooter Rainbow Six Quarantine and on the rolistic adventure Gods & Monsters.