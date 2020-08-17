Rainbow Six, Operation Shadow Legacy: Sam Fisher and other news in the gameplay trailer

Share it:

Straight from the universe of Splinter Cell, the legendary Sam Fisher prepares to make its debut within the Rainbow Six Siege universe, along with an interesting selection of novelties.

In the Ubisoft title it is now time for a new wave of content, ready to present itself to the public in the context ofOperation Shadow Legacy. The latter will bring with it, as usual, a new Operator, which will thus expand the selection of alter egos available to players. The introduction of the latter will see Sam Fisher's debut in Rainbow Six: Siege.

To introduce us all the features of the Operator, the Ubisoft team has released a new one gameplay trailer dedicated to the news coming in-game. Among these, we also find the revision of the Chalet map and the introduction of new gadgets to test. Rainbow Six: Siege fans can therefore prepare themselves for different unpublished contents, ready to be tried with hand.

Given the breadth and relevance of the news coming in Rainbow Six Siege, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can already find a rich preview of Operation Shadow Legacy. Inside, our Giovanni Calgaro tells you about his firsts impressions of Sam Fisher's return and other upcoming content. We wish you a good reading!