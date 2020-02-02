Rain of Memories: Review of the film Ghibli by Isao Takahata, on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you were asked the question "what is the film of the Ghibli studio more underestimated? ", probably the right answer would be Rain of Memories. Released in 1991, this film is the job that it took Isao Takahata, author of screenplay and direction, after La tomba delle lucciole, a work that shocked the public for the harshness of its images. In this case we find ourselves in front of a very different product, certainly lighter, but at the same time absolutely faithful to the "Takahata style". The film is available from February 1st on Netflix with the first Italian dubbing, by Gualtiero Cannarsi, who made much discussion at the time for his obsolete style.

A man faithful to his principles

Takahata has always been a very director underestimated and, in some ways, clouded by the incredible fame of Miyazaki, co-founder, friend and work colleague at Studio Ghibli. Takahata shares thoughts, themes and political ideas with Miyazaki, elements that he develops in his works completely different way. Most of the works curated by the master, who passed away in 2018, have a tone that is anything but cheerful and light-hearted, are of a Neorealist style and hit the harsh reality in our face in an attempt to send the viewer a powerful and incisive message.

Moreover, despite a career that lasted more than 40 years, Takahata's works are not really many and the most prolific period was from the late 80s to the mid 90s. Rain of memories was "conceived" in this period, in 1991, and was taken from the manga of the same name (Omohide Poro Poro in Japanese) by Hotaru Okamoto and Yoko Tone.

Thoughtful holidays

We are in 1982 in Tokyo in full economical progress. Taeko is a 27-year-old Office Lady completely dedicated to her work, so much so that she cannot spend time looking for a man with whom she can spend her life. As he did the previous year, he decides to spend yet another summerin the countryside on the farm of his brother-in-law, collecting safflower flowers, from which pigments are extracted to produce lipsticks and dyes for clothes.

The young woman seems cheerful and carefree, thrilled by the idea of ​​going to the countryside and diving into a completely different and "calmer" world than the frenetic rhythm to which she is constantly subjected in the city. But there is something in her that is maturingemotions, or perhaps a feeling, which he cannot control, much less decipher.

Suddenly there are vivid flashes in his mind remember when he was 10 and she attended the fifth grade, a period that was the most important for her in her life. The film is basically divided into two parts, the first where we will see Taeko as a child and we will understand the fundamental steps of the maturation of her character, while in the second part she will have to clash first with today's reality, and later understand what is best for her , for his life and his future.

A slow but sudden maturation

Rain of memories is a film that deals with different themes and analyzes a historical period, for Japan, of big social changes which seemed to lead the country to a small revolution. Especially in those years, Japanese society was rather male-dominated, and the role of women was basically relegated to that of guardian of the family unit. Furthermore, the ancient customs coming from the pre-industrialization period remained anchored to the Japanese culture and many weddings were still combined by the families. The 1980s were a very flourishing economic period. Large companies flourished and the economy thrived. The population moved en masse from the countryside to the cities, thus creating real and ever larger and more frenetic metropolises.

In this scenario the woman was more socially involved and the figure of the was about to be born employed, called Office Lady. Pioggia di Ricordi is not a film that wants to take sides with the conservatives of traditions or that of female emancipation. The problem that plagues Taeko's soul is very different. The girl is literally overwhelmed by a river of emotions who will bring it back with memories to a time when he had experiences that deeply marked his soul and sculpted his character.

The protagonist does not seem to realize it and is unable to explain why the flashbacks. The film seems almost one psychoanalytic session who immerses himself in the depths of his soul, leading her not to a slow self-awareness, but to a sudden final revelation, conveyed by the main scenario, that is the countryside. The memories that surface in her mind slowly make her understand that the problems of that time were, in reality, gods vices induced by education received by his family.

Takahata wants to make us understand that the wealthy city life tends to detach the human being from what is really important, and makes us aseptic towards others, as well as being selfish. All this makes Rain of Memories a slightly different film from the Ghibli style, not so much for the themes, as for the rhythms and tones used.

The watercolor of the past

Technically speaking Memories Rain certainly cannot be counted among the best films of the Ghibli studio. This is because it was probably produced with a lower budget, compared to previous works, affected both in terms of the quality of the drawings but also from that of the animations. The visual quality of the production, thanks to the talent of the animation studio, remains rather high.

Takahata chose to implement the two time planes differently. In fact, all the scenes set in the past of Taeko have little more than mentioned backgrounds, we could say in watercolor, this perhaps to make better the "ethereal" format of the girl's childhood memories. A very functional choice especially for the contrast with the parts set in the present: unlike the sequences dedicated to memories, in fact, particular attention was given to the scenario, enriching it with details and vivid and bright colors.