'Ragnarok', the Netflix series that is hitting it in the US

Ragnarok It means, according to Greek mythology, the end of the world and this culminates in the battle between the gods and the giants. so it begins the Netflix series that is hitting it in the US and that bears the title, how could it be otherwise, 'Ragnarok'. This new fiction, with Norwegian label, has been placed in first position of most viewed productions in this country, during its premiere week, according to TV Time. We continue in the tonic of stories starring teenagers, although this has nothing to do with other 'hits' of the platform like 'Elite' or 'Sex Education'. If we had to look for similarities with any of the platform's latest successes, it could have some common connection with 'The Umbrella Academy', saving distances.

After discovering the data obtained in the USA, we feel the urgent need to see 'Ragnarok' to check first person if it is so cool and so tell you what we thought. What we can anticipate is that very different from what you have seen before. Better or worse? You will have to check it out. While you think about it, go around the world for the Netflix series.

Netflix

'Ragnarok', the new Nordic Netflix series, It is a full-fledged 'guilty pleasure'. That says? The story takes place in Edda, a fictional town located in Norway where that battle that we told you at the beginning supposedly began. To this icy place comes a mother with her two children and one of them, played by David Stakston, also seen in 'Skam', will begin to have powers like Thor. He is not the only one in this mysterious place that hides special abilities. As we do not want to 'spoil', we will go on to give more details. The plot affects the issue of good and evil and highlights climate change and the role of man in the annihilation of the planet.

The cast of 'Ragnarok' It does not move away from the topics. We found a misfit, a geek, the pretty girl, the popular and the smart girl. Interestingly, the character that shines the most has a fairly short path. Watching this series you will feel the cold of its places, it is even possible that it costs you to get warm with the story, you just have to give it a little time and move on to the first chapter. The first season consists of six chapters of less than an hour, so if you are looking for an entertaining fiction to consume in an afternoon, you know …