Ragnar Lothbrok, how did the Vikings hero actually die? Let’s find out together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ragnar Lothbrok, is a semi-legendary king who, starting from Kattegat, reigned over Sweden and Denmark in the second half of the 9th century and who was the protagonist of the series Vikings for 4 seasons. His existence is not attested with certainty but, based on the few historical sources in our possession, we try to shed light on his death.

In the final episode of the first part of the fourth season of Vikings, Ragnar taken prisoner by King Aelle, is first tortured and, after undergoing the incision of a cross on his head, is thrown into a pit full of snakes from which it is impossible for him to escape.

It seems that the series has decided to retrace as much as possible the legendary story of his death, then heralding the rise of his children. However, it is very often believed that the figure of Ragnar Lothbrok was based on three different men: Viking leader Reginherus, King Horik I of Denmark (who appears in the series) and King Reginfrid. With that in mind, the “real” Ragnar could have died in different ways.

Reginherus (or Reginheri) is said to have been killed, although details are unknown. King Horik I, on the other hand, along with other kings, was killed in a hard-fought battle against the forces of his exiled brother, Guttorm, who returned to reclaim the kingdom while, it seems that King Reginfrid was killed in an invasion attempt. Let’s say killing Ragnar Lothbrok in a snake pit was one perfect choice from the television point of view, certainly being a more dramatic demise than killing in battle would have been.

Meanwhile, if you are curious to find out what happened to Ragnar’s body, take a look at this interesting article.