Ragazzi, Mercury and Magneto will give their concerts in Boy Band Experience

A new concert is coming and in it several of the successful groups and singers in the 90s, including Magneto, Mercury, Ragazzi and Kairo, are reported in different news portals.

Under the name of Boy Band Experience, several of the groups that made history in the 90s with their music are back to meet their fans and find new followers.

MDO, Tierra Cero, UFF, M5 and Los Hijos de Sánchez are also part of the aforementioned musical project that will visit several states of the Mexican Republic.

Boy Band Experience, production of Ocesa, will begin on May 20 at the National Auditorium of Mexico City, to give way to seven more dates.

Monterrey, Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Mérida are some of the places confirmed so that the public can enjoy the presence of the artists mentioned in the 2020 tour.







