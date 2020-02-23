TV Shows

Ragazzi, Mercury and Magneto will give their concerts in Boy Band Experience

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

A new concert is coming and in it several of the successful groups and singers in the 90s, including Magneto, Mercury, Ragazzi and Kairo, are reported in different news portals.

Under the name of Boy Band Experience, several of the groups that made history in the 90s with their music are back to meet their fans and find new followers.

MDO, Tierra Cero, UFF, M5 and Los Hijos de Sánchez are also part of the aforementioned musical project that will visit several states of the Mexican Republic.

Boy Band Experience, production of Ocesa, will begin on May 20 at the National Auditorium of Mexico City, to give way to seven more dates.

Monterrey, Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Mérida are some of the places confirmed so that the public can enjoy the presence of the artists mentioned in the 2020 tour.

READ:  Luis Caballero El Potro from Acapulco Shore joins the Hoy program







.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.