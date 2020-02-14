Rafael Romero Marchent dies

Share it:

The actor, director, screenwriter Y Bender Rafael Romero Marchent (Madrid, 1926) has died at 94 as reported by the Film Academy. Pioneer with his brother Joaquin in shooting Westerns in Spain, today the sector dresses in mourning at the sad news.

Son and brother of filmmakers – two brothers directors and a sister sister – and married to the actress and star Maruja Tamayo, which was envied many years ago, the versatile Madrid began his career in the 40s with small papers that ended up separating him from the medical career he had undertaken. In this decade we would see him in 'The suit of lights'(1947) by Edgar Neville, the first of so many films in which we would see his name. Then up to forty more titles would come: 'La Lola goes to the ports', 'Sister Angelica', 'Passion under the sun', 'The revenge of the fox', 'Alone with you' or 'At the limit' are just some names .

But despite his long list of performances he always wanted to be director. His dream would soon come true. Encouraged by his brother debuted behind the scenes with 'The sunset of a gunman'(1965), bringing us the western to Spain with a unique touch from here. Then there would be up to 30 more titles, two of them with Lina Morgan ('Impossible for a spinster' and 'A day with Sergio') and of different genders, like 'Your God and my hell', 'The night of the hundred birds', the comedy' The wedding or life ', the musical' Two twin guns' or the mystery tapes' Holy against Doctor Death ',' Hunt a black cat ',' Red disk 'and' A pair of shoes 32 '. He also tested the television series, leaving us works such as the popular 'Cañas y mud' and 'Curro Jiménez '.