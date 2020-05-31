Rafael Nadal exploded against Spanish politics in times of coronavirus: "Get us out of this"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish spoke of the situation that Spain is going through

The current number two in the ATP ranking, Rafael Nadal, spoke about the situation in Spain, a country that began to restart activity after being one of the hardest hit by the arrival of the coronavirus, leaving more than 239 thousand confirmed cases and 27,125 deaths.

The Spanish, who also opined in the article "The future is already here: between fear and hope" of The weekly country, as Lionel Messi did, focused his point on the political issue and left a clear message.

"What difference does it make to me if Vox, the PP, Podemos, the PSOE, Ciudadanos or whatever it is! I do not care Casado, Abascal, Arrimadas, Iglesias or Sánchez. That they take us out of this and that we have the least number of deaths possible and the least economic impact possible, ”he said.

Nadal resumed training in Mallorca – REUTERS / Susana Vera / File Photo

"I have very clear opinions, but unfortunately I cannot pronounce on whether things are being done well, very well, badly or fatally, because the reality is that what I say at the end is taken as a political issue, "said the Majorcan.

"There is a problem in politics, and that is that Those who make decisions, unfortunately, always do so thinking that there are new elections. In an ideal world, it would be very positive if, in such a situation, those who made the decisions were the best in each field and without any political aspiration, ”said Nadal, who has already started training for future competitions.

"A very complicated future is coming and we are going to need the experience of the best to get out of this, "he said.

The "Big Three" is part of the Players Council

As for what happens from now on, the Spaniard assured that he does not believe in “looking for a new normality. The new normality will be the one that we accept. I like to see people, hug people, share with people …, and we have to look for this again. We cannot settle for just eternally complying with distancing measures. ”

As for sports he imagines "the tracks and the full stadiums, which is how I like to see them", At the same time he reported that he is part of "the Players Council and I think we have a responsibility to try to help the sport prevail in the best possible way."

"Different measures have been taken, and one of them is create a fund for the hundred best players in the world to contribute an amount of money to help the rest of players, who are having a hard time and experiencing difficult situations, and many ATP workers. This is a fund to help the world of tennis in general, not just players. In difficult moments you are forced to think about the one who is worse than you, ”he said.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Mauro Icardi defined his future: where he will play for the next four years

Ezequiel Garay's serious complaint against Valencia

Lionel Messi: "Soccer will never be the same"