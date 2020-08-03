Rafael Márquez will have his first experience as a coach in Europe

Share it:

Rafael‌ ‌Márquez‌ ‌get‌ ‌your‌ ‌first‌ ‌experience‌ ‌as‌ ‌trainer‌ ‌en‌ ‌Europe‌ ‌ (Photo: RSD Alcalá)

A few months ago, the historic Mexican central, Rafael Marquez, expressed his desire to be technical director in Europe. Now his dream will be fulfilled, as a team from Spain gave him his first opportunity as a strategist.

This Monday, the RSD Alcalá In Alcalá de Henares, he announced the arrival of the former Aztec footballer to his ranks. However, he will not be in charge of the first team bench, but will be in charge of training the young players of the Cadet A from Alcalá.

“With the recruitment open to be able to play in the Cantera Rojilla next Season, we are talking about another elite player who is betting on Alcalá and on red-base football. to start building a career on the bench and that with his spectacular career he will surely be successful, ”says the statement from the Iberian club.

The Mexican will be in charge of Cadet A of Alcalá, youth affiliate of RSD Alcalá ‌ (Photo: RSD Alcalá)

And it is that the five-time world champion continues to study at the Spanish Football Federation to become technical director. Upon completion of your preparation, you will earn your degree UEFA Pro, that will allow you to be a strategist of any professional team.

"The young players from Alcalá will be lucky to learn with a player who, after shining with his team in the Copa América in Paraguay in 1999, would leave the Mexican Atlas to join European football where he would develop practically all of his successful sports career ”, highlights the Rojilla institution.

Francisco Goya, president of the Spanish team, as well as Jorge Martín de San Pablo, Sports director and coach of the first team, welcomed the Aztec Kaiser in the Press Room of the Municipal Stadium of Val de Alcalá de Henares.

Rafa was in five World Cups with the Mexican team (Photo: David Gray / Reuters)

“It is a beautiful opportunity for which I am very grateful. I have had a very warm reception in a project with which I feel very committed and to whom I come with the spirit of helping and offering all my experience from before as a player, and now as a coach, ”said Marquez in his presentation.

He assured that he wants to join the team to gain experience in his new career on the courts. “A sports project that I face with all the desire to learn and start a new career as a coach. Hopefully I can help achieve goals and important goals for this club ”, he added.

It is worth remembering that Rafa has had a great career as a footballer. In Europe, he defended the colors of the AS Monaco in France and the FC Barcelona in Spain, the club with which he obtained most of his collective titles, in addition to the individual ones.

Márquez was fortunate to retire at the club of his loves and the one who made his debut, the Atlas (Photo: Ulises Ruíz / AFP)

He also played in the New York Red Bull from MLS, he returned to the Old Continent with the Hellas Verona from Italy and returned to his country with the Lion. He was also fortunate to retire at the club of his loves and whoever debuted it, the Atlas.

managed to win two league championships in Mexico, one league in France, four leagues in Spain, two Champions League, and a Club World Cup. In addition, at the selection level, he has four CONCACAF Gold Cups and a FIFA Confederations Cup, in addition to having participated in five World Cups.

"For all that and the desire he has to carve out a future as a coach, It is a luxury for the RSD Alcalá to count on its coaching staffs for the next 2020/21 Season with a former high level player like he is Rafa Márquez"The club expressed in the statement.

