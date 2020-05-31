Rafael Márquez wants to train as technical director in Europe and make Atlas of Guadalajara champion

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Márquez hopes that the health crisis will pass to return to Europe and finish training as DT (Photo: Special)

After his brief stint as director of the Atlas, Rafael Marquez, historical captain of the Mexican team Soccer, seeks to continue his career as technical director, so take advantage of the quarantine studying to get your certificate.

This was revealed this Friday in an interview with his friend and businessman Arturo Elías Ayub, through Instagram Live: “ In the mornings I am doing the coach course. Let's see if any opportunity presents itself later. See if next year I finish it and start to see if I start to lead a team "

However, unlike many former Mexican soccer players, the "Kaiser" does not is doing the course at the National School of Technical Directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation, but with the Spanish Football Federation.

I'm doing it with the Spanish Federation, I'm doing the UEFA Pro. It lasts a year, I'm finishing the theory for now

The Blaugrana team paid 5 million euros for the former Mexican defender in 2003 (Photo: Special)

In addition, he explained that his intention is travel to Spain to complete the course in person, although the times will depend on the pandemic of COVID-19 and its evolution in the coming months.

If God wants and if things improve, I will go there to do the practices. I have to practice for a while to do the last part of UEFA Pro

He also indicated that he would like to start his coaching career in soccer in Spain, where he maintains good relations with the club Barcelona: " If I am there, the best thing is to take advantage of all the open doors, which is the highest level, but I do not rule out coming to Mexico the same "

Finally, Rafa did not hide did not hide his feelings for Atlas and he did not rule out the possibility of training in Mexico and his illusion of make the red and black club champion:

Obviously the Atlas, to help him become champion. I don't want to die without seeing him champion and if I can help him then what better

A giant poster with the image of the Mexican soccer player Rafael Márquez at the Jalisco stadium, during his farewell match in 2018 (Photo: EFE)

At only 20 years old and after having a great performance with the national team in the Copa América de Paraguay in 1999, the former defender left the Atlas and migrated to european football where it remained for a decade.

Márquez defended the colors of the AS Monaco, from France; of the Barcelona, his most successful time; and the Hellas Verona, from Italy; the latter after his return to the continent with the New York Red Bull, of the MLS, and with the Lion of Liga MX, in 2012. He retired in 2018, to the 39 years old, wearing the red-black shirt again.

Among his achievements with the tricolor team are: four CONCACAF Gold Cups and one FIFA Confederations Cup; while at the club level, he won two Liga MX championships, one in French League 1, four more in the Spanish League, two Champions League, and a Club World Cup.

The striker who made him suffer the most

Raúl is one of the top scorers in the history of Real Madrid (Photo / EFE)

A few days ago, Rafael Márquez confessed in an interview for the League channel that, during his time at Barcelona, ​​for him it was very easy to play because he was accompanied on the court of Andrés Iniesta, Xavi, Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué, Carles Puyol: " They made the difference "

However, when facing his great rival, the Real Madrid, it was very difficult to contain the attacks meringues, especially those of the Spanish striker Raúl Gonzalez:

Raúl was a player who imposed, who never left a ball lost and always fought. He was a complicated, difficult striker. Not to mention playing a Clásico against Madrid, it made it much more special

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

Historic joint message from Nike and Adidas against racism amid protests in the United States

Golden Fists: Canelo Álvarez is among the 30 highest paid athletes in the world in 2020

UIF released the accounts of the Cooperative and the Cruz Azul to meet their salary commitments