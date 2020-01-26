Rafael Amaya could have the same fate as Sebastián Ferrat, for food from “The Lord of the Skies”

Almost a week after the death of Sebastian Ferrat, known for his role as "The Mark" in "The Lord of the Skies", a show program revealed that the bacteria that took his life contracted it in a catering of the narcoserie.

Sebastian Ferrat "He has been the victim of a poisoning of a bacterium from a catering of this production," said journalist Javier Ceriani of Chisme No Like.

The most worrying thing, he said, is that it is not the first time this has happened, because Rafael Amaya He also suffered food poisoning from Telemundo's production catering. At the time, the protagonist of "The Lord of the Skies" denounced that the food lacked hygiene.

"Rafael Amaya, that although he knows why he left the series, because of the amount of poisoning he has had in his personal life; he also accused in some moments that he had been poisoned and that there was no good hygiene service and he was hospitalized”, Recalled Ceriani.

