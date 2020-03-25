Rafa Nadal's gift for these days of confinement due to the coronavirus

The Rafa Nadal Museum of Manacor can be visited virtually after the initiative of those responsible for recording a video with the aim of "serving as distraction element and leisure during this complicated time, "according to a statement.

"We would like this initiative, which has already been carried out great museums and international art galleries, serve as an element of distraction and leisure for all those who want to get a little closer to the tennis player's career Rafael Nadal during this complicated time, "explains the information note.

The video has been uploaded to the channel Youtube and collects all the trophies conquered by Nadal, winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, in his extensive and successful sports career.

The Mallorcan tennis museum, like the academy, remains closed to the public from March 14 following the instructions issued by the Spanish Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.