Rafa Nadal will donate with Federer $ 250,000 to fight fires in Australia

Rafa Nadal has had a wonderful gesture during his stay in Australia that has little to do with his tennis quality. The Manacaor announced, during the event "AO: Rally for Relief", that he will donate with Roger Federer $ 250,000 to fight the devastating fires of Australia.

"Speaking with Roger, we have decided to donate $ 250,000 to fight fires. Hopefully this will motivate people to donate and fight the terrible disaster we are living and cover all the necessary material, "he explained.

Also present were Austrian Dominic Thiem, Australian Nick Kyrgios, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and German Alex Zverev; as well as the American Serena Williams, the Danish Caroline Wozniacki, the Japanese Naomi Osaka, the Czech Petra Kvitova and the American Coco Gauff, in terms of players who will play the final draw from Monday.

2.8 million dollars raised

According to members of the tournament organization, so far a total of 2.8 million dollars have been raised Australians by the global tennis community.

The event kicked off with a video that mixed images of the devastating fires with the voices of the participating players supporting the cause to raise funds and allocate them to repair their effects.

The local singer Mark Seymour was the next to catch the witness of the event and delighted the audience that went to the Rod Laver Arena with a very emotional performance.

Then, the presenters of the event highlighted the work of the firefighters and gave a loud applause to representatives of the brigade present at the event on behalf of all the comrades fighting to fight the fierce flames.

“Twenty years I have been coming to this country that have helped me to gather great memories, That's why I want to support this cause now ”, Williams said before receiving a warm ovation.

Regarding the exhibition matches, the first captain Williams chose Djokovic, Nadal, Kvitova and Thiem in her team; while the other captain Wozniacki opted for Tsitsipas, Zverev, Osaka and Gauff.

The first match was the doubles that faced Wozniacki, champion in 2018, and Tsitsipas, semifinalist in the last edition, against Djokovic and Serena, champions of seven editions of the Australian Open.

The next confrontation was the match between left-handers Nadal, champion in 2009, and Kvitova, runner-up last year, against Osaka, current Australian Open champion, and Zverev.

Also in command of the microphone was the adapted tennis player Dylan Alcott, who has in his record with all the Grand Slam.

Finally, all the players ended up facing all the rivals of the other team and demonstrated, once again, the watermarks that are capable of running on a tennis court but this time in a humorous way.

There was also time for Nadal to realize the dream of an amateur, a member of a team of an Australian fire service, after playing a game with her as a doubles partner.

The players accelerated the pace after Nadal warned that he was going to "get serious" in the playoff game he played with his eternal rival Djokovic against the young Zverev and Tsitsipas.

After the team led by Serena took the game, both squads introduced a new star. The Danish tennis player entered Kyrgios; while Williams announced the arrival of Federer.

The new participants also wielded the racket, the first one, Kyrgios, to serve as a coach serving a basket of balls; while the second of them, Federer, worked as a pupil trying to hit the targets.

To put an end to the appointment, the last players to jump to the track staged a match to a set in which both Kyrgios and Federer demonstrated a high tennis level.