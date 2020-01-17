Rafa Nadal will debut before Hugo Dellien at the Australian Open 2020

Share it:

The Spanish Rafael Nadal (1), first head of the series, will debut at the Australian Open against Bolivian Hugo Dellien, 72nd in the world, while the Serbian Novak Djokovic (2), second in the ATP list, will be released against the German Jan-Lennard Struff, 37th ranked in the world list.

For its part, the Swiss Roger Federer (3) He will play his first game against the American Steve Johnson, 81st ranked, which will be his twenty-second participation in the first ‘major’ of the year.

After he fell bluntly before Djokovic himself in the final of the last edition (6-3, 6-2 and 6-3), the Mallorcan tennis player will step on Rod Laver Arena before the 26-year-old Bolivian Dellien, rival he never faced.

all the Spanish people Rafael Nadal (1) – Hugo Dellien (BOL) Pablo Carreño (27) – previous player Albert Ramos – Alex Bolt (AUS) (invitation) Jaume Munar – Hugo Gaston (FRA) (invitation) Fernando Verdasco – player of the previous Roberto Carballés – Ricardas Berankis (LIT) Pablo Andújar – Michael Mmoh (USA) (invitation) Roberto Bautista (9) – Feliciano López Alejandro Davidovich – previous player

The draw, held on the Margaret Court track and hosted the champions of the last edition, Novak Djokovic and the japanese Naomi Osaka, set some first two rounds affordable for Nadal, since he would face in the next one against the winner of the match that will face the Argentine Federico Delbonis with the Portuguese Joao Sousa, although in the third round he could face his compatriot Pablo Carreño (27).

Later, in the quarter-final round he could face the Austrian Dominic Thiem (4) while in the semifinals you could cross against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (4). On the part of the table where the Balearic is located are names like that of Thiem and Medvedev himself, as well as that of the German Alexander Zverev or the Australian Nick Kyrgios, with whom he could play a hypothetical fourth round.

Djokovic's picture

For its part, the Serbian tennis player, winner of seven editions of the Australian Open, coincided on his side of the table with players like his own Federer, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Italian Matteo Berrettini (8).

Regarding the main casualties, the new edition of the Australian Open will not count once again with the participation of the Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, who reached the quarterfinals in both 2009 and 2012, as a result of an injury to his right knee.

Nor will be the first Australian classified, Alex De Miñaur, who suffers an injury to the abdomen, the Japanese Kei Nishikori, as a result of some problems in the elbow, or the British Andy Murray, who announced earlier this month that he would not participate in the ATP Cup and the Australian Open following an injury in the pelvis area.