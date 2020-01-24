Rafa Nadal visits the family of the ball boy who hit him in the head

Rafa Nadal had the scare of his life on a tennis court Thursday. El manacorí, in full play of the Australian Open against the Argentine Federico Delbonis, unfortunately, he kicked a ball boy in the head. "It has been one of the times I have been most scared on a tennis court," explained the tennis player.

And the whole track was silent. Nadal himself bowed his head as soon as he saw the direction the ball was taking. However, he did not hesitate a second to come to see how was the girl and give her a kiss to get a smile.

The young woman's name is Annita and, at the end of the game, the tennis player approached her again to worry about her condition.

Not only with that, this morning He has passed through the Australian Federation tennis center in Melbourne Park to pay a visit to her and her family. The Balearic came from training prior to his third round match with Pablo Carreño.

Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I've had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl! 👧😘👌 pic.twitter.com/FDZGermA44 – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 24, 2020

Nadal wanted to take some pictures with the ball boy he shared on his social networks.

"I had the opportunity to meet her and her family today. I am very happy, it is fine after the most terrifying moment I have had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl!", public.

Finally he gave him his hat and I wish a promising future: "For my friend Anita, to whom I wish her all the best", wrote.