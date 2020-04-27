Rafa Nadal, "very pessimistic" about the return to an "average normal" activity

Share it:

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, currently number two in the world ranking, declared this Sunday that he is "very pessimistic to think that the international circuit will resume the average normal activity"soon due to the accumulation of trips by tennis players to the different tournaments that are held around the world.

"We are in a very difficult time for everyone after a very hard month and a half with many irreparable losses ", which will be aggravated by the economic crisis that will result from this situation and which will cause" a great suffering in society by the people who will be affected by the loss of work, "he said in a meeting with the Davis Cup team organized by the Spanish Tennis Federation.

"For a month and a half we have lived with very unpleasant, but the attitude of the health personnel It has been memorable and the reality is that it is a pity that the means they needed were not available, "he stressed.

🎾 If you have missed the special program #RFETV📺 with Davis Cup champions, you can watch it delayed on our YouTube channel Dal Nadal, Bautista, Carreño, Feliciano and Bruguera have analyzed the future of tennis after the Covid-19 ▶ ️ https://t.co/eQqpiprmEA pic.twitter.com/5ehoXPXLRT – Tennis Spain (@RFETenis) April 26, 2020

"We have had a very bad time and we have had to take Extreme measures, because unfortunately we do not take adequate preventive measures and now what continues to matter is saving lives, "said Nadal.

On the possibility that the international circuit will resume soon, Nadal said he is "very pessimistic" because of the movement of tennis players. "I am very pessimistic when the circuit picks up a average normal activity for the fact of the trips. Although it was played behind closed doors, you have to think that there are many people involved. Internationally, I see it as a serious problem, "he concluded.

The tennis difference

"Tennis starts with more advantage within sports so that you can return to normal. We are two players alone, very far from each other, there is no physical contact. I understand that it would be the easiest sport to be able to return to at least play, train, "said the team captain, Sergi Bruguera.

All the tennis players agreed that, given the improvement in the situation, the return to certain jobs, the permission to go out on the street for children and the one that is expected for next week to be able to exercise, tennis will return . "Beyond what it takes to recover the circuit, athletes must have a solution to be able to do our job, "Feliciano said.

"We have been standing for two months and in tennis there is no contact. It is time to start thinking about how to make our return to training easier. Returning to the competition influences other things that do not depend on the Government, "added the Toledo.

