Rafa Nadal, to the students of his academy: "Do not miss the school year"

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has sent a message of support to the students and teachers of his academy in Manacor -Rafa Nadal International School- in which he thanks them for the effort they are making to comply with the content of the school year, despite the forced confinement due to the COVID 19 health crisis.

Students are attending virtual classes taught by teachers at the academy located in the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

"They are hard times for everything that is happening, not only in our country but in the world, but we have to adapt and I want to congratulate you because you are complying with all the instructions of your teachers”Nadal points out in the message sent through social networks.

"I know you are doing your job," says the world's number two tennis player. Stresses that it is "Very important" that the academic year "is not lost", and urges them to "take advantage of it in the best possible way".

Nadal also sends a support message to parents, who "are supporting your children in this exceptional situation," he stresses.

The Mallorcan tennis player, winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, ends his message by thanking the teachers for the "Professionalism" that they are showing in "so perplexing" situationsAnd that at the same time "they make us learn from day to day," he says.

Nadal is confined to his rresidence of Porto Cristo (Mallorca) with his wife, Mery Perelló, and has sent several videos with a message of solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.