Rafa Nadal: "There was tension with Federer, but the human relationship is more important than tennis rivalry"

Rafael Nadal He has been in Australia for several weeks, preparing for the first major tournament of the season, the Australian Open It starts next week. In addition, the Mallorcan has participated in the first edition of the ATP Cup, where Spain fell to Serbia in the final.

With time to prepare for the next competition, Nadal has granted an interview to '60 minutes'. "I am happy playing tennis and especially after all the physical problems I've had. I have never felt that what I was doing was a sacrifice. I have enjoyed all the workouts because I have done the things that I have always liked. "

The Spanish tennis player has also confessed that throughout his sports career has never broken a racket and he explained his reasons: "I have broken zero throughout my career; If I broke a racket it would mean that I lost control of my emotions. Besides, I am sure that my family would not allow it. "

He also talked about his rivalry with Roger Federer, one of his top rivals and the one he is about to match in Grand Slam number. Swiss has 20 trophies, One less than Spanish. "There has been tension, but he and I have always been clear that the human relationship is more important than tennis rivalry ", Nadal indicates.

As to his withdrawal, Nadal doesn't want to get wet and you don't have a close date in mind to leave the clues: "What really worries me is to be happy when I am playing and enjoy it to the fullest; when he has to arrive, he will arrive. "