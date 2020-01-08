Rafa Nadal puts Spain in the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup

Rafael Nadal He suffered more than expected to get a 7-6 (4) and 6-4 victory against a tough Yoshihito Nishioka, who ranks 72nd in the ATP classification, and, in this way, guarantee for the Spanish team both the group B leadership as the pass to the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup.

"Nishioka has started the season incredibly and today he has returned to play very well, so I would like to congratulate you. Regarding the classification, I am very happy but now we have to consider things like Perth's time difference with Sydney in three hours but we will have to adapt as quickly as possible because there is not much time, "said the Mallorcan after finishing the meeting.

The young Japanese of 24 years, who in previous rounds beat the Uruguayan so much Pablo Cuevas (6-0 and 6-1) like the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (6-2 and 6-3), he managed to get a break ahead even twice in the first round. However, the immediate response of the Spaniard extended the first assault until the tiebreaker, which Nadal took 7-4.

Nishioka did not lower his arms and pressed until the last sigh to the world number one, who got the break with the score equal to four in the second set to track both the game and the pass to the quarterfinals.

After the victories of Roberto Bautista and Nadal, the doubles match that Feliciano López and Pablo Carreño will play in the background, since the Spanish team will be first in the group regardless of what happened and will focus on the quarterfinal, which will be played Friday night.