Rafa Nadal opens in the Australian Open with a comfortable win against Dellien

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal he met on his first date of Australian Open 2020 against the Bolivian Hugo Dellien after beating 6-2, 6-3 and 6-1 in a correct match that helped him gain confidence in what could be his twentieth big.

“It has been a difficult game because although I won the first games, he has been very close to getting them. Regarding Hugo, he has a great story behind and is a great fighter, I wish him the best, ”Nadal said after the end of the crash.

The Manacor tennis player, current finalist in Melbourne Park, did not need excellent tennis to comfortably overcome Dellien, who currently occupies the 73rd position in the ATP classification.

Although the game started with a resounding 4-0 favorable to Spanish On the scoreboard, the Balearic was not comfortable on the court and had to rely on repeated advantages to close three of the four initial games.

The brilliance that characterizes him also did not shine in the second assault and, despite the fact that it was a comfortable 6-3, the manacorí relinquished one of his services, just as it happened in the first round.

Unlike the first two, the first world classified did dominate pleasure in all aspects of the game during the final manga, which closed without fitting a game.

The current champion of the United States Open and Roland Garros was able to follow in the footsteps of its main competitors, the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer, with a placid victory and already waiting for his next rival, which will be determined after the dispute of the Argentine match Federico Delbonis and the portuguese Joao Sousa.