Rafa Nadal: "My relationship with Djokovic and Federer? It makes me happy to coincide with them"

Rafael Nadal, winner of 19 Grand Slam tournaments, 84 ATP titles, double Olympic gold – individual in the Beijing Games '08 and doubles in those of Rio '16, Brazil- and five-time Davis Cup winner It is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in the history of tennis.

In an interview with the EFE Agency that took place in Kuwait during the inauguration of the 'Rafa Nadal Academy', hours before leaving for South Africa, where he will play a charity match against Swiss Roger Federer, the Mallorcan star explained how his relationship with him and the other great tennis dominator next to him, the Serbian Novak Djokovic; and commented that he would be excited to have them one day, that his children practice some sport.

Question: You, Federer and (Serbian Novak) Djokovic have been dominating tennis for many years. All are extremely competitive. How is your relationship? With the passage of time, do things soften? Is everything relativized?

Answer: This is like everything in life; one has more affinity with some than with others. Not me: everyone. But I have been fortunate throughout my career that in every tournament or event I get to the locker room, I see my teammates; Y few problems I have looked for. I have never had the feeling of not wanting to see one; or not wanting to see another. I arrive at the locker room, I see colleagues with whom we share many things, week after week; Y It makes me happy to be able to greet you, to share opinions … and the reality of moments we live together.

Over the years, even more. When you are younger, it is true that you take rivalry and competitiveness to the extreme. When you are a little older, the illusion to win and get things is the same; but you know that what happens outside the track does not have a big impact on what is going to happen inside the track.

And luckily, among us, the relationship is; And, in most of the time we have shared on the circuit, it has been good. With both Novak and Roger, as with (the Scotsman) Andy (Murray); with all of us who have had a more 'lively' rivalry, if you can say so; Now it's more latent. And the things we do show it.

Novak was now with me in Kazakhstan, at the end of the year, making an exhibition for my foundation. I was in Milan two years ago playing for his. Now I'm going to South Africa to play an exhibition for Roger's foundation... and the reality is that I do it delighted.

Federer was at the opening of my Academy in Manacor … the truth is that we understand that it is essential to help us, too; and maintain a positive relationship that I think also helps our sport and transmit values ​​that are good for young people.