Rafa Nadal: "It's confusing to have two World Cups in a month"

January 2, 2020
Edie Perez
As manifested in the ATP Finals in London, and later in the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid, the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the Serbian Novak Djokovic They have once again admitted in Australia that the merger of the ATP Cup, whose first edition begins this Friday, and the Salad Bowl tournament, must be done and as soon as possible.

"It's confusing to have two World Cups in a month. It's not ideal for our sport, but it's what it is now," said world number one from Perth. Is a merger of the two competitions conceivable? "I believe that tennis deserves something like that"replied Manacor.

"I hope it happens because it's hard for the best players to get involved in both events, "Djokovic added, noting that the six weeks between the two competitions" does not help in terms of marketing and the value of the tournament. It is not ideal for our sport, "he added.

"We need a Super World Cup event or whatever you want to call it," Djokovic said, aware nonetheless, that it will be difficult to create a tournament like this by 2021, but "more feasible for the year 2022". "It will not happen in 2021. But if both parties, the ITF (International Tennis Federation) that organizes the Davis Cup, and the ATP meet very quickly, could happen in 2022," said the Serbian, who heads the ATP Players Council.

