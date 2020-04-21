Sports

Rafa Nadal: "I don't understand why we can't play tennis when a lot of people are going to work"

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Rafa Nadal was on his Instagram account on Monday in a live show in which Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marc López also had their participation.

This talk began with a 'questions and answers' live in Spanish and English and in one of them Rafa Nadal offered a reflection on the fact that right now he is not able to play tennis.

"I am not playing tennis, I do not have a court at home and the truth is that I miss it a little. I am doing my physical routines. From the gym of my Academy they have been able to bring me some machines when the quarantine started and I am doing my daily work, "said Nadal.

He also offered his point of view about not being able to play tennis taking into account the distances in his sport, also commenting that he understands the current situation and that the government is overwhelmed. "It is true that nor I understand very well why we can't play tennis when a lot of people are going to work and more in our sport that we maintain very large safety distances, we play one on each side of the track. But hey I understand that it is a very critical situation and that the Government is overwhelmed for an unprecedented situation and I also understand that the last thing they think about is who can train or who cannot train. I understand the situation, equally obviously there are many things that are not logical, but you have to accept the rules and live with them. "

READ:  Bale innovates and adapts the viral challenge of toilet paper
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.