Rafa Nadal: "I don't understand why we can't play tennis when a lot of people are going to work"

Rafa Nadal was on his Instagram account on Monday in a live show in which Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marc López also had their participation.

This talk began with a 'questions and answers' live in Spanish and English and in one of them Rafa Nadal offered a reflection on the fact that right now he is not able to play tennis.

"I am not playing tennis, I do not have a court at home and the truth is that I miss it a little. I am doing my physical routines. From the gym of my Academy they have been able to bring me some machines when the quarantine started and I am doing my daily work, "said Nadal.

He also offered his point of view about not being able to play tennis taking into account the distances in his sport, also commenting that he understands the current situation and that the government is overwhelmed. "It is true that nor I understand very well why we can't play tennis when a lot of people are going to work and more in our sport that we maintain very large safety distances, we play one on each side of the track. But hey I understand that it is a very critical situation and that the Government is overwhelmed for an unprecedented situation and I also understand that the last thing they think about is who can train or who cannot train. I understand the situation, equally obviously there are many things that are not logical, but you have to accept the rules and live with them. "