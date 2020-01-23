Rafa Nadal goes into the third round after defeating the Argentine Delbonis on the fast track

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-1 and will face compatriot Pablo Carreño in the third round of the Australian Open.

“It has been a great victory. I have had many break balls that I have not been able to close but very happy that in the end I was able to finish like this ”, he argued after the crash ended.

With the same tone as in his debut, the Balearic started the game without looking for big shots, a strategy that served to sign up an initial 6-3.

During the second round the first world classified continued unable to close the breaking balls and his opponent managed to stay afloat until a tiebreaker that ended up taking the Spanish 7-4.

In the same way that it happened in his first game, Nadal tried new things, blows and riskier decisions, with the scoreboard directed against a Delbonis that reduced his intensity considerably before an adverse situation of two sets to zero.

After the 6-1 final, the Manacorense tennis player confirmed his pass to the third round in which he will face Carreño, tennis player who beat the German Peter Gojowcyk in the second round.

The anecdote of the party

One of the points that has attracted the most attention has been when the manacorí has ​​received a throw-in from the Argentine and has not been able to control it by hitting a ‘ball’ at the head of a ball boy. The tennis player himself realized the error instantly by the face he put on and immediately went to apologize. The young woman took it with humor and received the Spanish hair ribbon as a gift. "He has been one of the biggest scares I've ever lived on a tennis court”, He said after winning the game.