Rafa Nadal: "From today I have tried to make a change"

April 2, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Rafael Nadal He wanted to send a new message to his followers in another day of confinement due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The Spanish has published a video on Twitter in which he acknowledges that he wanted to make "a change" in the way of living this situation to "be positive" and "count the days that pass" because "there is less left".

The Spanish emphasizes that these are "difficult times" but ends his message by encouraging everyone with a forceful "come on". In the video you can see Rafa Nadal training on a tape.

