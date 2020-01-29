Rafa Nadal explains what Thiem did best to be in the Australian semifinals

Rafael Nadal has made analysis of his meeting before Dominic Thiem, in which he has become attached to Australian Open, and has indicated that he is "satisfied" with the role he has played in a meeting in which he has made a "physical, mental and tennis" effort to try to beat the Austrian tennis player.

"I guess he will have done some better thing than me tonight. Although the difference has been minimal, it has been on your side. I am satisfied with my attitude and with what I have put there. In the end, when you do what you can you are not obliged to more, "he said. In any case, he has emphasized a detail that has made a difference. Because at first he has indicated that Thiem has played with the "proper determination" and when he has talked about himself he has recognized that he may have been able to have "more determination" at times.

"Thiem played well, with lots of energy and determination. My attitude has also been good and positive. I tried and did not give up. I gave myself a chance to the last point, "he added. That's why, although he acknowledged being sad for not being able to advance in the tournament is "happy" by the level shown.

It's not a matter of luck

Nadal stressed that he tried "until the end" to achieve the comeback. "I have made the effort physically, mentally and tennis. I've been very close, two points away from going to the fifth set after how hard the first two had been. Mentally it is complicated to accept two blows like that against a Thiem level player, "he lamented.

Finally, the Manacori said he is not "a great follower of talking about luck." "When luck is on your side it is because you are looking for it. The game does not deserve to be analyzed by that side. It has lasted more than four hours, we cannot reduce it to luck. In the end, you make with the hand that the ball goes that millimeter in or out, "he finished.