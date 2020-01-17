Rafa Nadal explains the reasons why he has never broken a racket

Rafael Nadal is accustomed to leaving his fans speechless, and even those who are not tennis fans. His attitude when competing as a tireless but respectful fighter makes him stand out above the rest. Some values ​​with which many Spaniards feel identified and for which they have come to carry the flag of the country in an Olympic Games.

On or off the track, Nadal never loses his composure. This was explained in an interview on the '60 minutes' program of the CBS a few days after starting the Australian Open. The Manacorí talked about what makes him really happy, in tennis and in his family environment, and also what will happen when tomorrow he stops being a professional tennis player. "It is a step that I am not afraid to take"he said.

For the Balearic, returning to Mallorca to rest means "returning to normal life", because he becomes "human being", again.

Before one of the most personal questions, the Balearic developed the reason for his hobbies with water bottles, always in the same situation. "It's my way of being centered, without being distracted by anything that happens around ", revealed.

In addition, he explained why he has never broken a tennis racket when he gets angry. "How many rackets have you broken in a game in your entire career?"asked the journalist. The answer was blunt: "Zero"And he continued developing the answer:" I have broken zero rackets in my career. My family would not have allowed me to break any racket. For me, breaking a racket would mean not having control of my emotions. "

Once again, Nadal once again demonstrates his values ​​and for what he is so loved, inside and outside tennis.