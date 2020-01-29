Rafa Nadal – Dominic Thiem, live

Follow Nadal's game on social media

The preview of the Australian Open match

Rafael Nadal You will have the opportunity to secure the first position in the ATP classification after the Australian Open if he manages to overcome the quarterfinals he will play against the Austrian Dominic Thiem this Wednesday in the first afternoon shift at the Rod Laver Arena.

Although the rivalry between the Spanish and the Austrian has been growing in recent five years As a consequence of the many times they crossed the road, the reality is that only once were hard track rivals.

The balance also favors the Balearic taking into account only that duel, the most applicable to the surface of Melbourne Park, after a young Thiem was imposed despite dragging discomfort in his knee that forced him to retire in the next semifinal match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro.

However, the new episode of a series that Nadal wins 9-3 It will be written this Wednesday on the banks of the Yarra River in a duel that is presented as thrilling by the unbeatable state of form in which both arrive.

The Mallorcan managed to overcome Doubts shown in their first two duels to curdle a high voltage tennis in their last two appearances against Spanish Pablo Carreño (27) and the Australian Nick Kyrgios (2. 3).

While Thiem He regained his good feelings with an overwhelming victory against French veteran Gael Monfils (10) 6-2, 6-4 and 6-4 in just over an hour and a half.

The winner of the battle will face the winner of the tie who will play the Swiss Stan Wawrinka and the german Alexander Zverev.