Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and more will compete in the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro in the Tennis World Tour video game

More and more professional sports are transferring their professional competitions to video games due to the tournaments canceled by the pandemic. The last one was the largest Spanish tennis tournament, which has become the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro and will be played in the video game. Tennis World Tour.

16 ATP players will participate in the tournament (Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils, David Goffin, Kei Nishikori, Fabio Fognini, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, John Isner, Lucas Pouille , David Ferrer, Frances Tiafoe) and 16 WTA players (Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Bianca Andreescu Belinda Bencic, Kiki Bertens, Dona Vekic Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys, Kristina Mladenovic, Carla Suárez, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki Johanna Konta, Fiona Ferro , Eugenie Bouchard and Sorana Cirstea).

Today at 16:00 CEST there will be a draw for the paintings and a draw for a charity tournament in which six talents from the VIZZ group will participate, in total there will be DjMaRiiO, Cristinini, Alexby, Seb Delanney, Gravesen, Borja Iglesias, Ibai Llanos and Grefg.

The broadcast of the matches will take place on the Facebook channel of PlayStation Spain, as well as on the Mutua Madrid Open channel for broadcasts in English. It will start playing on April 27 at 15:00.

This is one of the many competitions that have been passed to video games. Major leagues such as LaLiga in Spain or the Premier League in the United Kingdom have had to move to FIFA 20 with virtual tournaments. Motor competitions have gone to iRacing or F1 2020 games, as well as the NBA in NBA 2K20 and many more.